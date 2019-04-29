Red Sox’s Brock Holt Scratched From Rehab Game With Yet Another Injury

Looks like Boston Red Sox infielder Brock Holt has suffered a bit of a setback in his quest to return to the squad following an eye injury.
Holt was placed on the injured list earlier this month with a scratched cornea (which he said was due to his son poking him in the eye) and has been down at Triple-A Pawtucket ever since.
But the infielder was scratched from his Sunday rehab game due to right shoulder soreness, a new injury for him to deal with.
Let’s just hope for a (continued) speedy recovery.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
