Red Sox’s Brock Holt Scratched From Rehab Game With Yet Another Injury

by on Sun, Apr 28, 2019 at 8:32PM

Looks like Boston Red Sox infielder Brock Holt has suffered a bit of a setback in his quest to return to the squad following an eye injury.

Holt was placed on the injured list earlier this month with a scratched cornea (which he said was due to his son poking him in the eye) and has been down at Triple-A Pawtucket ever since.

But the infielder was scratched from his Sunday rehab game due to right shoulder soreness, a new injury for him to deal with.

Let’s just hope for a (continued) speedy recovery.

