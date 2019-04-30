Red Sox’s Bullpen Putting Up Dominant Numbers Over Last Four Games

The Red Sox bullpen was one of the questions surrounding Boston heading into the 2019 Major League Baseball season, but they’ve been able to keep their team in games of late.

The relievers have been dominant, especially over the last four games when the Sox went 2-2. But despite some struggles Boston has faced this year, the bullpen seems to be a point of optimism.

To see the numbers of the bullpen over the last four games, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images