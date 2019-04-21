Red Sox’s Chris Sale Looks To Turn Things Around Vs. Tigers On Monday

Chris Sale will look to turn things around when he takes the mound Monday against Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox ace has struggled with his velocity and control throughout each of his starts this season. Sale is 0-4 with an 8.50 ERA through four starts.

Boyd has been good for Detroit, going 1-1 with an ERA of 2.96 in four starts. He’ll look to go 2-1 on the season when he comes into Fenway Park on Monday.

To see a full pitching preview for Monday’s game, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images