Red Sox’s Dave Dombrowski Believes Michael Chavis Is ‘Part Of Our Future’

Dave Dombrowski certainly sounds like someone who’s excited to see what Michael Chavis will bring to the Boston Red Sox’s roster.

The 23-year-old prospect was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday due to a slew of injuries Boston currently is dealing with. Chavis had a strong spring training and continued that in Pawtucket, where he hit .250 before being called up.

Before the Red Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Dombrowski praised Chavis as a “good, young kid” and believes he’s “part of our future.”

