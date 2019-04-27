Red Sox’s David Price Finding Success When Pitching At Fenway Park

He may not be off to the best start of his MLB career, but there is one place Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price has been finding success — Fenway Park.

In his last 17 games at Fenway, Price has gone 10-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 102 strikeouts. Throughout that period, opponents batted just .207 against the lefty as he continues his strong showing at home.

Price will try to build upon his recent home success when he takes the mound Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays.

