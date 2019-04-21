Red Sox’s David Price Looks To Complete Series Sweep Sunday Vs. Rays

With the Boston Red Sox officially have won their first series of 2019 with their 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

They’ll now try to complete the sweep with a win Sunday.

David Price toes the rubber for Boston on Easter Sunday at Tropicana Field against his former team. Price earned his first win of 2019 Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out seven.

American League ERA leader Tyler Glasnow opposes Price on Sunday, who’s 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

To see a full pitching preview for Sunday’s game, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images