Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Leaves Game Vs. Yankees In Second Inning

Dustin Pedroia’s return to action has not exactly gone how the second baseman probably planned it. And it appears the veteran’s comeback may have taken another step in the wrong direction on Tuesday.

Pedroia, who had not played in the field in the Sox’s last three games, played just one inning in the field before he was subbed out against the Yankees after his first at-bat. He flew out to right field, and while nothing appeared to be obvious, the second baseman did labor off the field a little bit.

He was replaced by Eduardo Nunez at second base in the game.

Pedroia is just 2-for-19 in five games for the Sox thus far.

