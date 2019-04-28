Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Won’t Have ‘One Regret’ If Unable To Play Again

The word “quit” won’t be found in Dustin Pedroia’s vocabulary.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman underwent surgery on his knee in 2017, leading him to miss two months of the 2018 season. But it didn’t get any easier for Pedroia, who played in just three games in 2018 before ultimately being shut down for the remainder of the year.

He underwent two more procedures and began 2019 on the injured list. Pedroia returned for the home opener at Fenway Park, but played in just six games before he found himself back on the IL with knee inflammation.

While it hasn’t been the easiest path to a comeback, Pedroia isn’t giving up.

“There’s no quit,” he told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “What example am I setting for my children if I quit? Or the kids I meet at the park who say I’m their favorite player?”

The second baseman is well-aware of the naysayers who are calling for him to retire, but doesn’t let that distract him for a simple reason.

“I think there’s a lot more who don’t,” Pedroia said. “It’s OK. I don’t think that’s the majority. Those are the people who call into radio shows, the people in comment sections. But when I’m going to the grocery store, people say they can’t wait to see me back out there and that I’m setting a good example for their kids. That’s why I’m doing it.”

Pedroia has been making positive progress in his rehab. But with his age and type of injury, he knows there’s always a chance he may not be able to come back.

But will he regret anything?

“No. If my knee can’t do it and I don’t play again, I don’t have one regret,” he said. “I never took one play off in my life. It’s unfortunate that I got hurt. But you can’t control that.”

