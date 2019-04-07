Red Sox’s Historic, 11-Game Opening Road Trip Reaches (Merciful) End

It’s hard to imagine a team having a worse start to a season than the one the Boston Red Sox have had.

The defending World Series champions were tasked with opening the 2019 campaign with an 11-game West Coast road trip, the most games the franchise ever will have played before its home opener. And after getting off to a disastrous 2-8 start, the Red Sox look like a team in desperate need of some baseball at Fenway Park.

Thankfully, the historic trip will come to a merciful end Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Boston looking to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Snakes.

For more on the lengthy trip, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images