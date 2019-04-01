Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Had No Idea He Achieved Latest Career Milestone

J.D. Martinez’s round-tripper Sunday afternoon served as more than just the slugger’s second home run of the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Martinez notched his 1,000th career big league hit in the fourth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s eventual 10-8 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The two-time All-Star jumped all over the first pitch he saw in his third at-bat against Wade LeBlanc, scorching a laser of a three-run home run over the left field fence.

The 31-year-old’s résumé seems to grow by the game, so it’s not totally surprising he was initially unaware of his latest accomplishment.

“I didn’t know until I came back in and guys were telling me congrats,” Martinez said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’”

Pretty cool indeed.

The start to the new season hasn’t been very cool for the Red Sox, though. Boston will open a four-game set in Oakland against the Athletics on Monday after dropping three of four in Seattle.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images