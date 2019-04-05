Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Reveals Diamondbacks Could Have ‘Easily’ Signed Him

J.D. Martinez will make his return to Chase Field on Friday night when the Boston Red Sox begin a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Martinez played in just 62 games for the Diamondbacks after being traded by the Detroit Tigers in 2017, belting a whopping 29 home runs and amassing 65 RBIs in the second half of the season. He tested free agency once the campaign ended and, as you know, ended up inking a five-year deal with the Red Sox.

Rumors were steady throughout the offseason that Arizona and Martinez would reunite after the 30-year-old spoke highly of playing for the Diamondbacks and enjoyed their fans. That ultimately didn’t happen, but the slugger admitted it could “easily” have been done.

“I don’t want really get into that (details of the negotiations),” Martinez said, via AZ Central. “But it could have got done. I think so. Easily.

“I was willing to be flexible with them because I really did want to go back,” he added. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for both sides, just to go in there another year where I could demonstrate a full season (of elite production) while also give them what they need with their flexibility of a short-term deal where they’re not locked down forever.”

Martinez still received flexibility in his contract with Boston with three opt-out clauses, one being at the end of this year. But he certainly thrived in his first year in a Sox uniform, launching 43 home runs and driving in a career-high 130 RBIs. He also won Silver Slugger Awards at DH and the outfield.

But his biggest reward came Oct. 28 when Boston clinched its fourth World Series title in 15 seasons.

So despite the fact Martinez wanted to return to Arizona, we think he’s pretty content with the decision he made.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images