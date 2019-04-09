Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland, Xander Bogaerts Excited For Dustin Pedroia’s Return

It’s been a long time coming, but Dustin Pedroia finally is back in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup.

The second baseman played in just three games in 2018 before being sidelined with a knee injury. He began the 2019 season on the injured list, but was activated Tuesday ahead of Boston’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before the game, Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts talked about the importance of having Pedroia back in the lineup, and the energy he brings to the team.

To hear from Moreland and Bogaerts, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images