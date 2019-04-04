Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Faces Diamondbacks’ Zack Godley In Series Opener

It’s a been a well-documented slow start to the 2019 season for the Boston Red Sox, especially for Boston’s much-heralded starting pitching staff.

But Rick Porcello hopes to right that ship Friday night when he makes his second start of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Porcello had a tough first start of the season, getting tagged for six hits and nine runs (four earned) in just 2 2/3 innings against the Mariners. He will try to recover against the D-backs, a team he is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA against in three career starts.

He’ll face right-hander Zack Godley, who also had a miserable first outing to the season.

To see how the two match up, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports