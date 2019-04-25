Red Sox Pitcher Rick Porcello Has Demonstrated History Of Bouncing Back Well

Rick Porcello is a former Cy Young Award winner, but has had to bounce back in his career time and time again.

After winning the Cy Young in 2016, Porcello went on to lose 17 games in 2017. One year later, he was turning around to help the Red Sox win the World Series.

To hear what Lenny DiNardo, Carlos Pena and Tom Caron had to say about Porcello’s track record, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images