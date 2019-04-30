Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Looks To Clinch Series Win Vs. Athletics

The Red Sox got a much-needed win in Monday’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics as Boston tried to salvage its nine-game homestand.

And Rick Porcello will look to keep the ball rolling on Tuesday night.

After five tries, Porcello finally got his elusive first win of the season in his last start, holding the Tigers to three runs over six innings while striking out five. The righty is 35-25 with a 4.48 ERA in 69 career starts at Fenway Park. He will be opposed by Oakland righty Aaron Brooks.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images