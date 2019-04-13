Rick Porcello Seeks First Win Of 2019 In Red Sox’s Second Game Vs. Orioles

Rick Porcello is looking to help the Boston Red Sox extend their win streak to three games Saturday afternoon.

The right-handed pitcher will get the ball for the Sox in the second contest of a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Porcello hasn’t had the best start to 2019, sporting an 0-2 record with a 13.50 ERA over his first two outings.

He will oppose Andrew Cashner, who’s 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA for the O’s.

To see a full preview of Saturday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images