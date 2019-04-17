Red Sox’s Start Ranks Worst Among Recent World Series Champions

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a historically bad start to the 2019 season after winning the World Series last October.

Boston is just 6-12, and 7 1/2 games out of first place in the American League East. And the start is the worst among the last six World Series champs through 18 games. In fact, this the worst start to a season by a defending champ since the 1998 Florida Marlins.

It’s not the first time the Red Sox have fallen victim to the World Series hangover, as the 2014 Sox went on to finish dead last in the division after their 2013 title.

To see more on how the Sox stack up against recent champions, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images