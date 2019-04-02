Red Sox’s Starting Pitchers Look To Bounce Back After Slow Start

After their first four games, no Boston Red Sox’s starting pitcher had a quality start or win, but as Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley said before Monday’s game, it’s all uphill from here.

Coming into this season, Boston’s rotation was one of their many strong-suits, but they haven’t gotten off on the right foot. O’Brien and Eckersley spoke about where the rotation stands and where they go from here before Monday’s game in Oakland.

