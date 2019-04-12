Red Sox’s Twitter Claps Back At Fan After Boston’s Comeback Win

The Boston Red Sox notched a thrilling victory Thursday night, and the club’s official Twitter account couldn’t help but take a victory lap.

The Red Sox chipped away to erase a five-run deficit and ultimately defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in walk-off fashion at Fenway Park. One of the most crucial knocks came in the form of a game-tying home run off the bat of Mitch Moreland in the seventh inning. But after the Sox’s Twitter celebrated the clutch round-tripper, one fan tried to rain on the parade.

Doesn’t help unless you win — Kevin Donley (@Kdonsmokeshack) April 12, 2019

Boston went on to score two in the bottom half of the ninth inning to finish off the comeback, which forced the salty tweeter to eat his words.

It did. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 12, 2019

Whoops!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images