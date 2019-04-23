Relive Jack Edwards’ Memorable Call From Bruins-Leafs 2013 Game 7 Thriller

Tuesday’s Game 7 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs kind of felt inevitable.

Aside from the Atlantic Division rivals being evenly matched, the B’s and Leafs went the distance in each of their last two Stanley Cup playoff tilts, including their memorable showdown in 2013.

The series finale nine years ago immediately was vaulted into Boston sports lore. As folks will remember, the B’s were down 4-1 halfway through the third period of Game 7 before mounting a furious comeback and sending the game into overtime. Patrice Bergeron led the B’s to the improbable, scoring the game-winner just over six minutes into sudden death at TD Garden.

Bergeron’s clutch tally prompted an iconic call from NESN’s Bruins play-by-play voice Jack Edwards, whose patented enthusiasm was taken to new heights.

What a game.

Boston and Toronto will add the next chapter of their postseason rivalry when the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and you can catch all of the action on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images