Relive Memorable Bruins-Leafs Series With This Behind-The-Scenes Video

Are you tired of watching sick footage from the Boston Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Of course you’re not.

The Bruins on Tuesday finally knocked off the Leafs after seven grueling, exhausting hockey games. And Wednesday morning, the NHL dropped an epic behind-the-scenes video of what was a memorable series.

Take a look:

You ready for Round 2 yet, Bruins fans?

The Black and Gold will get their second-round series with the Columbus Blue Jackets underway Thursday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images