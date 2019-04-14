Rick Porcello Tips His Cap To Chris Davis For Breaking Hitless Streak

Rick Porcello simply has not been on top of his game lately, and it certainly showed in the Boston Red Sox’s 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Saturday. The righty allowed three earned runs off of six hits over just four innings of work, earning his third loss of the season.

Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis has been struggling lately as well, recently going 0-for-54 at the plate. But that statistic would change on Saturday, with Davis’ two-run single off of Porcello in the first inning.

Porcello shared his thoughts with reporters after the game about his role in the milestone, however miserable it may have been for the Sox.

“I definitely don’t want to give up a hit to him but I respect how he’s going about his business,” Porcello said. “It’s never easy. Baseball’s a tough game when you’re struggling and he’s still showing up and playing hard every day,” he said.

As someone who is currently struggling with his own game, Porcello is no stranger to the criticism that comes with not being at your best. But the righty showed some respect for Davis’ perseverance through it all.

“I tip my hat to him for battling through what he’s battling through,” he said.

Now let’s just hope Porcello can solve some of his own problems.

