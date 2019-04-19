Here’s Rob Gronkowski Perfect Apology For Denting Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy

Even Rob Gronkowski isn’t too big to say “sorry.”

The former New England Patriots tight end apologized Friday for damaging one of the team’s treasured Vince Lombardi Trophies. Gronk used the Lombardi Trophy to bunt a baseball Julian Edelman threw last week at Fenway Park prior to the Boston Red Sox’s home opener, and the impact dented the NFL’s biggest prize.

The Lombardi Trophy dent shocked many of Gronkowski’s teammates, and the recently retired star used Twitter to apologize as only he can.

Having helped the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl, Gronkowski retired last month, citing his desire to be himself and have fun. It looks like he’s doing just that, even if he sometimes takes things a little too far.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images