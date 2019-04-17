Rob Gronkowski Literally Bunted With The Lombardi Trophy And Damaged It

If you were tasked with bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Fenway Park, using the trophy as a bat would be about the last thing you would do with it, right?

Well, you would think.

Rob Gronkowski was among a slew of New England Patriots players honored before the Boston Red Sox’s home opener last week. The recently retired tight end carried the franchise’s newest Super Bowl championship trophy to the mound at Fenway Park before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. On the surface, everything appeared rather normal.

However, as it turns out, Gronkowski actually damaged the trophy while bunting a baseball with it behind the scenes.

Check this out:

.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization. And on the sixth Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/t5IVTyCXcA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2019

Could you be any more on-brand?

But hey, at least he made contact with the ball. The same hardly can be said for the Red Sox offense these days.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images