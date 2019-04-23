Rockets Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

The Houston Rockets look to eliminate the Utah Jazz Monday night in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Houston took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 104-101 win Saturday night in Utah, pushing the Jazz to the brink of elimination.

Utah will look for an effort resembling their Game 3 performance, after blowouts in Games 1 and 2.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Jazz Game 3 online:

When: Monday, April 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images