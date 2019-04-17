Rodney Harrison Hails Patriots Hall Of Fame Rivals As ‘Two Of The Greatest’

Rodney Harrison knows formidable opponents when he sees them.

The former New England Patriots safety reacted to Tuesday’s announcement that he’s a finalist for induction into the team’s Hall of Fame with a healthy doses of grace and gratitude. Fan voting will induct either Harrison, Richard Seymour or Mike Vrabel into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year, and Harrison used Twitter to say thanks for the “honor” and talk up his rivals, instead of lobbying on his own behalf.

It’s an honor to be placed on the same ballot with two of the greatest that ever suited up! @BigSey92 @CoachVrabel50 #patriotshalloffame2019 — Rodney Harrison (@Rodney_Harrison) April 16, 2019

Harrison played alongside Seymour and Vrabel between 2003 and 2008, winning Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX together. Now they hope to join recent Hall of Fame inductees like Matt Light, Raymond Clayborn, Kevin Faulk, Willie McGinest, Ty Law and Tedy Bruschi in New England sporting immortality.

