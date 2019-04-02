Sandy Leon Opens Up About Not Making Red Sox Roster To Begin Season

Having brought back nearly the entire roster from their World Series-winning campaign in 2018, the Boston Red Sox had a tough decision to make behind the plate.

The Sox carried three catchers all last season, but the team made quite clear they wouldn’t do that again in 2019. So as spring training concluded, the Red Sox snuck Leon through waivers and he later accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Leon has cemented himself as the preferred backstop for numerous pitchers, but the team appeared to figure his offensive struggles warranted Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart getting the nods to make the Opening Day roster.

Speaking at PawSox media day Tuesday for the first time since the demotion, Leon wasn’t sulking, rather expressing a desire to get better.

“I’m here because I’ve got to get better,” Leon told reporters in Pawtucket, via ABC 6’s Nick Coit. “So I’m here to work, here to get better and help the team win games too. You never know what’s going to happen, I’m just ready to play.

“I’m here, I can’t change the past, (I’m) just ready to play and just ready to get better.”

The 30-year-old made clear that he wants to help the team and assist in the growth of the younger players, but he has his eyes set on improving in every area of his game, as well.

“Everybody here wants to be in the big leagues with Boston or any other team,” Leon said. “Any way I can help do that (I will, but) I’m going to be working on my offense, my defense too, so just (trying) to get better.”

Despite the positive outlook, Leon was candid about the transaction not being an easy one. Upon clearing waivers, he could have elected to test free agency, however that meant he wouldn’t make the salary he earned from the Red Sox in arbitration.

“It wasn’t easy,” Leon said. “Me and my family got two days to think about it, then after I cleared waivers two more days to think about it. I decided to come back and I’m just trying to help the team in any way.”

The veteran backstop already is getting some praise from his manager.

“He’s a professional, PawSox skipper Billy McMillon said of Leon, via WPRI’s Yianni Kouraki. “He knows what he needs to do, he understands the game, he’s been around it. No ones expecting any kind of issues, I think he’s going to help our ball club immensely.”

Leon indicated that he hopes to be back on the Sox’s big league roster at some point, whether it’s as a September call-up or for another reason. Boston’s starting pitching has been woeful this season, so who knows, maybe he will get another shot sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images