Sean Avery, Of All People, Rips Jake DeBrusk For Play In Bruins-Leafs Game 2

Sean Avery was one of the NHL’s dirtiest, greasiest players during his career, and probably isn’t someone who should be passing judgement on players playing near or over the line.

Alas, the infamous former New York Ranger and Dallas Star was letting his opinions fly Saturday night.

Avery, like so many NHL fans, watched the Boston Bruins tie their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at a game apiece with a 4-1 victory at TD Garden. The headlines centered around Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk and Leafs center Nazem Kadri, who got into multiple altercations over the course of a violent and entertaining Game 2.

In particular, DeBrusk’s knee-to-knee hit on Kadri and Kadri’s eventual retribution have proven divisive among players, fans and media alike. DeBrusk reportedly won’t be disciplined for his hit, while many expect Kadri to receive a lengthy suspension.

Avery, an Ontario native, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the antics. And, well, let’s just say the 39-year-old is no fan of DeBrusk’s.

(You can click here to listen to Avery’s NSFW comments.)

Again, Avery is the last guy who should be complaining about potentially dirty play.

The Bruins and Leafs will meet Monday night in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series. Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

