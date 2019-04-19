Sean Kuraly Expected To Return For Bruins In Game 5 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins’ fourth line will get a boost Friday night for a huge Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday morning he expects forward Sean Kuraly to be back in the lineup for the first time since going down with a hand injury on March 21. If Kuraly is indeed good to go, he’ll replace Joakim Nordstrom in the Bruins’ lineup.

Game 5 can be seen on NESN with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Before getting hurt, Kuraly was having the best season of his young career. The 26-year-old scored eight goals to go along with 13 assists while centering a Boston fourth line that was starting to look like a strength for the Black and Gold. He’ll rejoin Chris Wagner and Noel Acciari on that line.

It’s not a moment too soon, either, after some struggles for the B’s fourth line through the first games of the first-round series with a talented Leafs team.

Cassidy explained Thursday the sort of impact Kuraly can have at both ends of the ice.

“Sean’s greatest strength is his ability to transport the puck out of our zone, close first and get out,” Cassidy said. “He’s strong, a real good skater, so he can get the puck out of our zone. I think that line has done a good job in terms of structurally being in lanes and blocking shots and being willing to battle. But they miss that element, the guy who can get it and go and separate. In the offensive zone, he can be a puck possessor and a one-man cycle, specifically (against) teams that are man-to-man.”

