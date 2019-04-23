Shannon Sharpe Hates Celtics’ Chances Vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

There’s one major reason why Shannon Sharpe believes the Milwaukee Bucks will take care of business against the Boston Celtics in their second-round NBA playoff series: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo arguably was the best player in basketball during the regular season while guiding Milwaukee to 60 wins and the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and Sharpe doesn’t expect Boston to have an answer for The Greek Freak in the teams’ upcoming playoff showdown.

Sharpe even referenced LeBron James’ success against the Celtics while with the Cleveland Cavaliers as evidence that Boston will have a hard time slowing down Antetokounmpo.

This marks the second year in a row the Celtics and Bucks will meet in the playoffs. Boston defeated Milwaukee in seven games in the first round last season before ultimately falling to Cleveland in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals.

A lot has changed since that postseason matchup, during which the Celtics were without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward thanks to injuries. Namely, the Bucks have come a long way as a team and now will enter the best-of-seven matchup as the favorites.

For the record, Sharpe’s colleague, Skip Bayless, picked the Celtics to upset the Bucks, so at least someone has faith in the Green.

Both the Celtics and Bucks are coming off first-round sweeps: Boston defeated the Indiana Pacers, while Milwaukee steamrolled the Detroit Pistons.

