Sharks Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 3 Online

The Colorado Avalanche are proving they’re much more than just a feel-good story.

The Avalanche needed just five games to dispatch the top-seeded Calgary Flames in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And after falling in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the San Jose Sharks, Colorado responded with a gutsy 4-3 win Sunday to even the best-of-seven set.

Nathan MacKinnon and Co. will look to make it back-to-back wins when the Avalanche and Sharks collide Tuesday night at Pepsi Center.

Here’s how to watch Sharks vs. Avalanche Game 3 online:

When: Tuesday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images