Sharks Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 Online

The San Jose Sharks will play host to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in second-round action of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Sharks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime Tuesday to win Game 7. A controversial call on the Golden Knights’ Cody Eakin resulted in a five-minute power play for San Jose that led to them scoring four unanswered goals within that span to go up 4-3 and eventually win.

The Avalanche on the other hand silenced the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames in five games. The Avs lost the first game of the series to the Flames 4-0, and from that point on went on to win four straight.

The Sharks and Avalanche will meet for the first time since the 2009-10 season, when the Avalanche defeated the Sharks in six games.

Here’s how to watch Sharks-Avalanche:

Start Time: Friday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images