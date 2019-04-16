Sharks Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

The San Jose Sharks are looking to even up their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights at two games apiece Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, but will have to do so without a couple of key forwards.

Joe Thornton was handed a one-game suspension Monday for an illegal check to the head of Tomas Nosek during Game 3, meaning he will sit out Game 4. The Sharks also will have to play without Micheal Haley, who was injured while blocking a shot in Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights look to continue their success from Games 2 and 3 of the series with another big performance in Game 4.

Here’s how to watch Sharks-Golden Knights Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images