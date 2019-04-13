Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The San Jose Sharks had their way with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Sharks scored three straight goals before Vegas’ Mark Stone made it a 3-1 game in the second period. Evander Kane swelled San Jose’s lead to 4-1 heading into the third, and Tomas Hertl capped off the Sharks’ impressive showing by lighting the lamp en route to a 5-2 home victory.

Stone scored the Golden Knights’ only two goals Wednesday, and as a whole, they didn’t play very well. Vegas will look to rebound against San Jose on Friday when the teams meet for Game 2, but it won’t be easy.

Here’s how to watch Sharks-Golden Knights:

Start Time: Friday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images