Skip Bayless Defends Tom Brady’s April Fools’ Day Retirement Joke

Shannon Sharpe wasn’t a fan of Tom Brady’s April Fools’ Day joke.

Skip Bayless, on the other hand, loved it.

Bayless defended the New England Patriots quarterback’s retirement prank Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” much to Sharpe’s annoyance. Sharpe found Brady’s joke — which the 41-year-old dropped Monday in his first-ever tweet — to be a “corny” and “lame” attempt to gain attention, which Bayless believes is an overreaction to the six-time Super Bowl champion’s “weird funny” humor.

"When you are the greatest football player in history, you can pretty much do whatever you want to do on social media."@RealSkipBayless on Tom Brady using an April Fools joke to make his debut on Twitter pic.twitter.com/srwWBeXF89 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 2, 2019

Brady, as Bayless noted, is no stranger to April Fools’ Day jokes or having fun with his fans on social media. And very few people actually believed Brady when he tweeted Monday he was retiring — another one of Sharpe’s complaints. But it sure was an interesting Twitter debut for Brady, whose personality clearly isn’t for everyone.

Let’s hope Brady has some more polarizing tweets in his future, just to keep everyone on their toes.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images