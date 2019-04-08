Someone Tried To Dry Connecticut Baseball Field With Gas Fire, Failed Miserably

“You’re doing it all wrong.”

That’s our message to whoever believed it was a good idea to use a gasoline fire to dry a damp baseball infield Saturday in Ridgefield, Conn, according to The Associated Press. The town’s high-school’s baseball team was preparing to host Amity, and many fans already were in place when groundskeepers set the dirt ablaze in order to help rid the field of water.

Several in attendance filmed the bizzare methods, which rendered the field unplayable and created an environmental hazard.

The questionable judgement drew Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to the scene, and workers dug up the burnt area and moved it to another site. The clean-up will cost at least $50K, first selectman Rudy Marconi confirmed to the Ridgefield Press on Sunday.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot but it’s a very, very expensive process.” Marconi said.

Don’t play with fire, folks. Even when your intentions are as pure as ashes.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images