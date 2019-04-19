Sony PlayStation Vue Is Dropping NESN; Act Now To Keep NESN!

If you want to make sure you can continue to watch NESN’s great Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage on Sony PlayStation Vue, now is the time to act!

Tonight at 5 p.m. ET, Sony PlayStation Vue will be dropping NESN from their channel lineup, just hours before the Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, a game that can be seen live on NESN.

NESN and Sony PlayStation Vue have been negotiating for months and extended their current contract, but with less than 24 hours notice Sony Vue chose to terminate our NESN service. So, while we’ve given them an extension so that you can continue to watch Red Sox and Bruins playoff games, Sony Vue has decided to take away NESN, NESNplus and NESN National.

NESN’s longtime loyal viewers are understandably upset.

@PlayStation what a shame. Been using Vue for awhile. Will absolutely cancel if I can’t watch Bruins playoff games. — Lifelong Avalanche Super Fan (@real_joshsmith) April 19, 2019

I will cancel Vue today if I can't get NESN — Van Alan (@VanAlanClark) April 19, 2019

During playoffs? Guess PS Vue doesn’t need me as a customer if they do that. — Brandon Carlow (@BrandonCarlow) April 19, 2019

@PlayStation fix this now or I cancel immedialty. NESN is THE Sports network in Boston. https://t.co/CyTgqSq7D2 — ᗰᗩᖇK ᖇ (@mringo17) April 19, 2019

The hope is that Sony PlayStation Vue reconsiders its decision to take away programming its customers pay for and watch..

So, what can you do to make sure you get the best local coverage of the Red Sox and Bruins on NESN? Sony PlayStation Vue customers can help make a difference. You can go to KeepNESN.com for more information, and you can also directly contact Sony PlayStation Vue by calling them at 877-883-7669 or using their live chat service to make your voice heard.

Let Sony PlayStation Vue know you want to continue to get the best local coverage of the Red Sox and Bruins!

