Southampton Vs. Liverpool: Reds Win, Break Saints’ Resolve With Late Goals

Late strikes from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson sent Liverpool back to the Premier League summit with a 3-1 comeback win over Southampton on Friday night at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Salah ran the length of the opposition half to slot a finish into the right corner in the 80th minute, and and Henderson tucked the third home six minutes later to settle another hard-fought result for Jürgen Klopp’s team.

THAT MAN MO SALAH! Has he just won it for Liverpool?! pic.twitter.com/rPvmx7wdOw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 5, 2019

GOAL Jordan Henderson! SOU 1-3 LIV pic.twitter.com/mi0HVm3i1b — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 5, 2019

Shane Long had opened the scoring for Saints in the ninth minute with a clinical, low drive past Alisson Becker, but Naby Keita’s first goal for the Reds restored parity before the break.

GOAL! Southampton take an early lead over Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/SowyTg4IDL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 5, 2019

And we have an equalizer! Naby Keita makes it 1-1! pic.twitter.com/zxPq0sMC6F — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 5, 2019

The final score meant Liverpool moved back above Manchester City at the top of the standings, two points clear having played one more game than the reigning champion.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com