Nuggets Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

How will the San Antonio Spurs respond after their fourth-quarter collapse against the Denver Nuggets?

The seventh-seeded Spurs upset the second-seeded Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series and seemed poised to do so again in Game 2 before falling apart in the fourth quarter. San Antonio led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter but was not able to hang on as Jamal Murray almost single-handedly took over the game. The 22-year-old erupted in the final frame, scoring 21 of his team-high 24 points to bring Denver all the way back for a series-tying 114-105 victory.

The Spurs will look to get revenge Thursday night when the series shifts to San Antonio for Game 3.

When: Thursday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images