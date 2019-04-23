Spurs Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

The first-round matchup between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs arguably has been the best NBA playoff series thus far.

The two sides traded victories through the first four games of the best-of-seven set. The deadlock (for the time being) will be broken Tuesday night when the Nuggets host the Spurs for Game 5.

Denver posted the NBA’s best home record during the regular season, and it will aim to protect its building against DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Co.

Here’s how to watch Spurs-Nuggets Game 5 online:

When: Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBATV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images