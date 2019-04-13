Stars Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Nashville Predators have a chance to even its series against the Dallas Stars Saturday night.

Dallas was able to take Game 1 of its Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against Nashville Wednesday, 3-2.

Alexander Radulov, Mats Zuccarello and Miro Heiskanen all tallied goals for the Stars. Both of Nashville’s goals came from defenders, with P.K. Subban and Roman Josi lighting the lamp.

Here’s how to watch Starts-Predators:

When: Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images