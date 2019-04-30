Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At NBA Legend’s Claim About Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

Isiah Thomas doesn’t think Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would fit together as teammates.

Stephen A. Smith wholeheartedly disagrees.

Thomas explained Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” why he believes Irving and Durant would struggle to coexist on the court if they signed with the same team in free agency this offseason. Smith wasted little time in firing back at the NBA legend, pointing to the superstars’ unselfishness as proof they’d thrive.

“Kevin Durant isn’t a fit with Kyrie Irving? I’ve got news for you: In my opinion, Kevin Durant is a fit with anybody. Why? Because he’s one of the most efficient offensive superstars we have ever seen,” Smith said. “What was his problem in Oklahoma City even though he was a No. 1 option? He was willing to defer. He goes to Golden State. Why did he fit in so perfectly? Because he knows when to step it up. He doesn’t mind deferring.”

Irving and Durant are two of the most talented players in the NBA, but Thomas, a Hall-of-Fame point guard, has doubts about how well they’d mesh because each thrives with the basketball in his hands.

Smith clearly doesn’t have those concerns.

“I see a guy in Kyrie — a pupil of yours to some degree, Isiah Thomas — who you have talked about has grown, has matured. He’s still a superstar talent. He can score from anywhere. He’s that special, particularly finishing at the basket. He can close the deal, etc., etc.,” Smith said. “If Kyrie has those kinds of talents, and he’s listening to the Isiah Thomas’ of the world and the maturation process has kicked in, and you combine that with the fact that Kevin Durant is unselfish, can be deferential, is efficient, all the same, and can average 25 to 30 (points per game) in his sleep because he’s a career 27-point-per-game scorer, I don’t understand how anybody, including the great, two-time champion, Hall of Famer, all-time 50th greatest player, the greatest small guard in the history of basketball — I don’t understand for the life of me how Isiah Thomas can sit up there and say that Kevin Durant would not be a right pair with Kyrie Irving or anybody considering the level of efficiency and unselfishness he displays.”

It’s hard to imagine any team turning down the opportunity to have both Irving and Durant, even if there is some question as to what the offense would look like with them sharing the basketball.

After all, Irving and Durant are good friends, and them leaving their current situations with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, respectively, would represent a new challenge that they’d need to fully embrace in order to achieve championship success together.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images