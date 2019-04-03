Steve Pearce Likely To Return To Red Sox’s ‘Unbalanced’ Lineup Thursday

The Boston Red Sox are in a bit of a rut to kick off the 2019 Major League Baseball season, but they will be getting back someone who was an integral piece to their World Series run.

Manager Alex Cora appeared on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Wednesday to discuss everything from Chris Sale’s velocity to how the lineup is “unbalanced” without Steve Pearce.

But the balance should be back to normal come Thursday.

Alex Cora was asked when Steve Pearce will return: "Most likely tomorrow"#DirtyWater #RedSox — OMFonWEEI (@OMFonWEEI) April 3, 2019

Pearce began the season on the injured list with a strained left calf. His stint was retroactive to March 25, making him eligible to be reinstated Thursday.

To make room for the first baseman, it’s likely Sam Travis will be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images