Terry Rozier Reportedly Boards Plane In Uniform After IV Treatment

The Boston Celtics are in control of their own destiny with just two games remaining in their regular season schedule. One more win will clinch home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but that means much more with a healthy team.

Terry Rozier played a brief seven minutes in the first half of Friday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, but ended up heading to the hospital at halftime.

A bug has been floating around the Celtics’ locker room over the last few weeks, and Rozier was its most recent victim.

Rozier went to the hospital to receive an IV treatment to help fight the illness, Brad Stevens told reporters in Indiana on Friday. The guard ended going straight from the hospital to the team plane without even getting the chance to change out of his uniform, per Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico.

Rozier actually boarded the plane last night while still wearing his game uniform. It was game action, to the hospital, to the plane, with nothing else between. https://t.co/FVPKwtEmPN — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 6, 2019

That’s quite the Friday night.

Rozier went from playing in an NBA game, to laying in a hospital bed, to taking a chartered flight all within a four hour span.

The entire Celtics roster will be able to get some rest on Saturday before the Orlando Magic come to TD Garden on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images