Texas Tech-Michigan State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Can the No. 3-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders make their first-ever NCAA Championship Game in school history?

Texas Tech sports the No. 1-ranked defense in college basketball and enters Saturday’s contest against the No. 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans with victories over No. 14-seed Northern Kentucky, No. 6 seed Buffalo, No. 2 seed Michigan and top-seeded Gonzaga.

Michigan State is coming off of an exciting one-point win over the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils on Mar. 31. Junior All-American guard Cassius Winston led the way for the Spartans, scoring a game-high 20 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Here’s how to watch Texas Tech-Michigan State:

Start Time: Saturday, April 6, at 8:49 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images