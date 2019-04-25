These Four Liverpool Stars Named In PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Four Liverpool players have been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane were included in the XI for 2018-19, which is decided by a poll of all top-flight players and was revealed on Thursday.

Three of that foursome are in the running for individual PFA honours, too.

Alexander-Arnold is on the six-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award, while Van Dijk and Mane are in contention for the Players’ Player of the Year prize that went to Mohamed Salah 12 months ago.

The winners of those accolades will be revealed Sunday in London at the 2019 PFA Awards.

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: (Manchester City goalkeeper) Ederson, (Liverpool defender) Alexander-Arnold, (Liverpool defender) Van Dijk, (Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, (Liverpool defender) Andy Robertson, (Manchester City midfielder) Fernandinho, (Manchester United midfielder) Paul Pogba, (Manchester City midfielder) Bernardo Silva, (Liverpool forward) Mane, (Manchester City forward) Raheem Sterling, (Manchester City striker) Sergio Aguero.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com