This Minor League Closer Celebrates Saves By Doing Backflip On Mound

Hitters have the bat flip, and pitchers have the… backflip?
We introduce you to Dusten Knight, closer for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
A Knight, a 28-year-old “prospect” of the Minnesota Twins, celebrates saves by performing a backflip on the mound. He performed the maneuver Monday night after securing a win against the Biloxi Shuckers, and video of the backflip since has gone viral.
Take a look:
Seems a bit aggressive, if you ask us.
But hey, not many people can throw baseballs really fast and do backflips, so whatever.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images
