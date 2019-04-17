This Tom Brady Interview From After 2000 Draft Is Wild To Listen To 19 Years Later

Hindsight is 20/20, but we really should’ve known that Tom Brady would be pretty special.

As we all know, Brady was the steal of the 2000 NFL Draft, with the New England Patriots picking up the Michigan product in the sixth round with the 199th overall pick.

That draft happened 19 years ago Tuesday, and in celebration of it, the Patriots resurfaced some audio from Brady’s post-draft conference call with New England media. It’s pretty incredible to listen to it nearly two decades later for two reasons.

For one, it’s the exact same answers he’d give to this day. And two, well, we all know how his NFL career would proceed to unfold.

Take a listen.

He was ready for it. pic.twitter.com/dJQduqzQsn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 16, 2019

Yep, pretty wild blast from the past there.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images