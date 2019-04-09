This Video Of Rob Gronkowski, David Ortiz Hugging Will Warm Boston Sports Fans’ Hearts

Tuesday was quite the day for Boston sports fans.

Prior to the Red Sox’s tilt with the Toronto Blue Jays, the 2018 World Series ring presentation ceremony took place at Fenway Park. Late in the festivities, some Patriots players appeared on the field to be recognized for their Super Bowl LIII victory.

Among those in attendance from the Pats was now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski. It was one of the first times Gronk was spotted in public since announcing last month that he was hanging his cleats up.

The Patriots captured video of Gronk catching up with retired Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz in a moment that surely will warm the hearts of Boston sports fans.

It certainly is hard to believe those two now are former Boston athletes.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images