Tiger Woods To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Donald Trump

Tiger Woods’ comeback will ring through the ages.

President Donald Trump announced Monday via Twitter he’ll present the golf superstar with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Woods won the 2019 Masters on Sunday, ending his 11-year major-championship drought and earning renewed acclaim from around the sports world to the halls of political power and beyond.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is one of the United States’ highest civilian honors and is given to those who have made “especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” according to Politico.

Woods increased his total of Masters wins to five and boosted his major-championship tally to 15. He now stands second all time on golf’s list of all-time major-championship victories, trailing only Jack Nicklaus by three.

Trump and Woods have been friends for several years, having dined and played golf together on a number of occasions, including Feb. 2 of this year.

Woods will join Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Siffords among golfers who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump has awarded the Presidential Medals of Freedom to seven people during his presidency. Three of them — Pro Football Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Alan Page as well as Major League Baseball legend Babe Ruth — are most famous for their athletic achievements.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images